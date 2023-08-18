Bancor Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $58.72 million and $18.31 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.43 or 1.00091534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,101,860 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 146,074,764.15741974 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.45325162 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $26,577,274.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.