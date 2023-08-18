Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

BCH opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

