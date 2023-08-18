Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $327.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

