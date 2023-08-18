Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,153. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

