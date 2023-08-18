Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 4.74% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of MMTM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $182.14. 588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.63. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $152.10 and a 12 month high of $191.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

