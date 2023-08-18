Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

