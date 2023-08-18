Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,688,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,175,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $723.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

