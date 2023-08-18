Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.9 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 926,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

