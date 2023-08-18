Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,468.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

