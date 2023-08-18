Balancer Price Reaches $3.64 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $187.98 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00013992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,615,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,614,915 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

