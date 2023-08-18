Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

