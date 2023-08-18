B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 15.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,319,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 330,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 416.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

