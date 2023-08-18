Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.54.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azul

Azul Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AZUL opened at $9.13 on Monday. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.