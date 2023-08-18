Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYRWF shares. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

