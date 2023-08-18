Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

