Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

AVT opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Avnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

