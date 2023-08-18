Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $167.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.79 or 0.00041311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,728,819 coins and its circulating supply is 344,009,369 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

