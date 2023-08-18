Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $255.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.54.

Shares of ADP opened at $250.28 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

