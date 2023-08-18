Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Leif Johansson Sells 11,400 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALV opened at $91.98 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

