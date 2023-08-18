Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $39,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,011,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,513,000 after acquiring an additional 521,315 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

