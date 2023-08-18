Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.22.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

