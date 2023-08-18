AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

