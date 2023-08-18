aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIFE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 161,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,633. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

