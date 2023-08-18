AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

