ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 3.6% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 42,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 204,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
ATRenew Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.