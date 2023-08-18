ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 3.6% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 42,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 204,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ATRenew Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

