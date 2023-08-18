Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

AY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,696. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,271.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

