Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.45 and last traded at $60.45. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.