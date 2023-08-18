Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as high as C$3.73. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 2,375,056 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.61 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. Research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2405816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.