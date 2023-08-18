Astar (ASTR) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $90.05 million and $47.76 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

