ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML stock opened at $644.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.84. The company has a market capitalization of $254.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

