ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $649.56. 276,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

