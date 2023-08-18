Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $344.00

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.38), with a volume of 58544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.47).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £400.89 million, a PE ratio of -688.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.71.

About Asia Dragon Trust

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.