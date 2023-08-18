Ascent Group LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $329.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

