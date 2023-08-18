Ascent Group LLC Sells 763 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 12,097,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,030,857. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $113.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

