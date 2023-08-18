Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,605. The company has a market cap of $442.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

