Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.27. 1,623,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

