Ascent Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,990 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $554,291,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,142. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

