Ascent Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 951,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,643. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

