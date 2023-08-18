Ascent Group LLC Buys 22,503 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,386. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

