Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 958,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,098. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

