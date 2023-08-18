Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Ark has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and $6.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,007,928 coins and its circulating supply is 175,007,810 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

