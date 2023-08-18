Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 190,054 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $18,699,413.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,495,586.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $103.41.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $268,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.