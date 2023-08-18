Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.