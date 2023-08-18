Ardor Trading Down 16.6% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $61.52 million and $1.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

