Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 4.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 189,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,009,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $14,413,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.