Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $82.63. 238,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,621. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

