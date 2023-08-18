ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 1,305,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,247. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 284,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

