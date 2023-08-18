ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.65. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

