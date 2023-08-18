AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 18.9 %

APCX opened at $4.34 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AppTech Payments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AppTech Payments during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppTech Payments by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in AppTech Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

