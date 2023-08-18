Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $158.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

